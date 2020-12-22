‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ (B&B) spoilers say there’s a chance that the Buckingham sister are about to battle things out. That’s because Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) is none too pleased with the fact that Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) is making her mark on not only this fictional town of Los Angeles, but also at Forrester Creations. Here’s what you need to know.

In a new interview with Soap Opera Digest, actress Kiara Barnes, who plays Zoe on the hit show, puts it this way, “In the beginning, Zoe was very excited to see her sister. It had been a really long time. But now, she feels that Paris has overstayed her welcome.”

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: The Buckingham Sisters Are About To Battle it Out

That’s because Zoe feels as though her sister is getting a little too involved in her life in Los Angeles, both personally and professionally speaking.

Kiara further explains, “Zoe has become a bit territorial and cautions about family entering her new life. I mean, her father damaged all of her relationships, and after Xander left, Zoe had nothing. But since Baby Beth, she has worked really hard to get to a point where the Forresters could accept her and trust her. The fact that she’s actually working with Hope on her line is a big deal. Zoe’s got her feet on the ground and then here comes Paris, and Zoe doesn’t want her presence to risk all that she’s rebuilt”

For any other soap opera and entertainment news, please visit again Daily Soap Dish. Don’t forget to visit TVRocker for all of the latest exciting news on all of your favorite daytime television soaps.