The bizarre way Christopher Nolan made money with corn

It turned out that the corn presented all kinds of obstacles. Besides the fact that the corn wasn’t even supposed to be there (though we can assume that, given the famine, people probably started growing corn wherever they could), the commentary explains how green corn does not burn, despite the scene in which Jessica Chastain’s adult Murphy is seen somberly burning a field to the ground. Nolan simply replied, “Well, in our movie, it does.”

As pointed out by Cinema Blend, Interstellar is notable for having far less CGI and more real sets than you’d expect for an epic sci-fi drama, and the real cornfields were no exception. The filmmaker is very used to facing up to massive challenges to create a film that looks exactly how he wants it, and stated in a roundtable discussion (via The Hollywood Reporter) that a film doesn’t always need to be understood. Having to grow his own corn created some logical loopholes and was a bit of an unforeseen expense, but Zack Snyder had done it for 2013’s Man of Steel, so Nolan set about trying to figure out how to accomplish the task practically. In the end, he told The Hollywood Reporter, the crop didn’t fail the way experts said it would, and they made back every dollar they spent planting it.