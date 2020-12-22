‘The Bachelorette’ Finale Trailer Teases Tayshia Adams’ Final Pick After That Shocking Return

Part one of The Bachelorette Season 16 finale shocked Bachelor Nation after a surprise elimination and sudden return left Tayshia Adams in tears. Now, viewers are hoping to find out what happens next. Luckily, the latest Bachelorette finale promo trailer gave viewers a few hints about Adams’ potential final pick.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette Season 16 Episode 12 finale.]

Brendan self-eliminated and Ben returned in ‘The Bachelorette’ 2020 finale

Tayshia Adams on ‘The Bachelorette’ | Craig Sjodin via Getty Images

In The Bachelorette Season 16 Episode 12, Brendan Morais sent himself home after he realized he wasn’t ready to propose to Adams. Of course, the 30-year-old was heartbroken, as Brendan was an early frontrunner. But she revealed the self-elimination gave her clarity about her situation. So Adams looked forward to her final rose ceremony with Ivan Hall and Zac Clark.

Nevertheless, The Bachelorette Season 16 finale on Dec. 21 did not end without a massive cliffhanger. Following Hometowns, Adams sent Ben Smith home. However, he told Chris Harrison he was still in love with Adams, and he never got the chance to properly tell her. So Ben showed up on Adams’ doorstep ahead of her final two rose ceremony. Now, it seems Adams has a few choices ahead of her.

‘The Bachelorette’ 2020 finale promo trailer teases Tayshia Adams’ ending

In The Bachelorette finale trailer for the Dec. 22 episode, Adams appears with her three remaining contestants — Ben, Zac, and Ivan. That said, only two suitors are seen in clips set after the final rose ceremony.

The preview starts with Adams right before she reveals her final rose pick. She’s with Harrison in a stunning white dress. But she’s noticeably nervous and emotional. Then the promo jumps back to the final two rose ceremony. She’s speaking with Ivan in a black dress. And in a confessional, Ivan says, “I am falling in love with her, and she’s falling in.”

But even so, it seems Ivan’s got a bit of competition. Ben is spotted with Adams in what looks like the next morning. The contestant is wearing a blue tee, which isn’t the black shirt he was wearing in the previous episode. “There’s no way anybody has a better connection with her than I do,” Ben says.

Meanwhile, Zac and Adams are seen together on the couch in casual clothing. “Our chemistry and our love is strong,” Zac says to producers. “But anything can happen.”

Adams’ father also appears in The Bachelorette promo. “I’ve seen you hurt before,” he says. “Your mom and I don’t want you to make the biggest mistake of your life.”

Then the trailer wraps with a ton of waterworks. At one point, Zac is in tears while wearing a suit. Adams is also crying in multiple shots, including one at her final rose ceremony. “It’s the emotional ending you won’t believe,” Harrison says in a voiceover.

[Potential spoiler alert: What Reality Steve says about who Tayshia Adams picks in The Bachelorette 2020 finale.]

Who does Tayshia Adams pick in ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 16 finale

From the looks of The Bachelorette finale trailer, it seems likely Adams picks Zac and Ben as her final two. Both contestants seemingly show up in casual attire sometime after the final two rose ceremony. Ivan is only shown in his suit before Adams chooses her top two men. But as always, this is merely a theory at this point.

Meanwhile, Bachelor Nation spoiler king, Reality Steve, previously revealed Adams’ final two on The Bachelorette Season 16. Back in November 2020, the blogger reported that Adams picks Zac in the finale. At the time, he wasn’t able to confirm whether the couple was still together. But he claimed they didn’t get engaged.

Then in December 2020, Reality Steve updated his Bachelorette spoilers, including his thoughts on Adams’ final choice in the finale. He pointed out that he doesn’t know what happens to the lead. But he predicted Adams will still end up with Zac.

“As for whatever the ending was, is it still where we’re at right now? I don’t know,” Reality Steve wrote. “Considering most things I was told before the season that I spoiled ended up being right, I guess I would be surprised if Tayshia didn’t pick Zac in the end. It just makes no sense to pick Ben, and I know she didn’t pick Ivan.”

The Bachelorette Season 16 finale concludes on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2020.

