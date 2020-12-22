The actor who surprisingly trained John Wick 3’s dogs

Stahelski told EW that the daily hours-long commitment to those canines was a serious ask for an actress of Berry’s caliber, but one she absolutely wanted to take on. “That is a massive time commitment for an actress of her caliber that could be making millions of dollars elsewhere on other jobs. She just wanted to blow up everything to make a statement, saying, ‘Look at me, look what I can do,’ you know, pretty much, ‘F— y’all,'” he said, laughing.

The amount of time Berry had to fork over wasn’t the only big ask of the actress either. As is the case with babies on-set, working with dogs has specific challenges as the furry actors aren’t always as disciplined as their human counterparts. That sometimes resulted in a filming experience that Berry described for EW as a “kind of chaos.”

“You have dogs running around, you have Keanu, we have all these guys coming from every different direction,” Berry said. “It was totally chaotic, and then we had these cats running through our set. It was often hard to keep the dogs focused because they’d see a cat, and off they’d go, and sometimes that could ruin a whole great take.”

The actress shared that, in the end, getting through filming with the animals to deliver believable performances was actually just about taking the time to understand them and how they operated.

“It was about two or three hours a day helping as a dog trainer, getting to know them, having them get to know me, learning their personalities. We learned together what tricks the dogs could do,” she said. “Some dogs were good at just sitting on their mark and looking pretty, and others wanted to jump off cars, through windows. So it was just about learning what each dog can do and how I could command them to do it.”