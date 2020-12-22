The ’40 points in the opening game’ quiz

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers won the NBA Championship inside the Disney World bubble just over two months ago, but for all intents and purposes, that is now ancient history. The page is officially turned on last season tonight when the 2020-21 NBA season tips off with two high-profile contests. The first game features the new-look Brooklyn Nets. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving share the court for the first time while Steve Nash makes his coaching debut. They’ll face off against Durant’s former team, the Golden State Warriors, who will be showcasing some new faces of their own. The battle of Los Angeles will take center stage in the nightcap, with the aforementioned Lakers squaring off against Kawhi Leonard and the Tyronn Lue-led Clippers. The festivities get underway on TNT at 7 p.m. ET.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. Since the 1963-64 season, an NBA player has scored 40 or more points in his team’s opening game on 28 occasions, including Kyrie in his Nets debut last year. So with that in mind, how many of those 28 players can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!