The 25 teams that ruled 2020

It is no mystery that baseball suffers from a lack of a chronic lack of excitement at times. But don’t tell the San Diego Padres that, as they used the year to emerge as one of the most exciting –and promising— teams in the sport. Led by the thrilling infield pairing of Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr, the Padres returned to the postseason for the first time since 2006 and won their first postseason series since 1998. In the process, they also became the first team in history to hit a grand slam in four consecutive games in August. A bright future for the Friars began in 2020.