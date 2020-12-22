The 2020 Virtual Food And Drink Indulge Fest By Femina x GoodHomes Is Here

The COVID-19 pandemic and resulting lockdown gave all of us extra time at home to try our hands at a lot of different activities, case in point, cooking and baking! Add to that closed restaurants, and it meant experimenting in the kitchen to create innovative recipes. All the same, for most people, cooking during the lockdown meant putting together easy and nutritious meals for the whole family.
If you’ve started to feel the enthusiasm wear out or you’re yet to start experimenting in the kitchen, the festive times ahead are sure to entice you. Whether you’re interested in learning fun recipes or anything new related to food, or looking to surprise your loved ones at your year-end party with scrumptious food, you’re in luck. Celebrate this festive season with the Indulge Fest by Femina x GoodHomes, with our esteemed partners Nestle Milkmaid, Alpenliebe Juzt Jelly, Estuary, and Jimmy’s Cocktails! Join us from December 23 to 25, 2020, where Grazia bring the world of festive food and drinks right to your home, with panel discussions with international and Indian tastemakers, masterclasses from India’s foremost chefs, and the best recipes and cocktails to get your happy vibes on.
This virtual food and drink festival will inspire you to cook up a festive storm, stir and shake up high spirits, and turn your home into a space that exudes year-end festivity and celebration! Here’s a glimpse of what you can watch out for:
Tastemakers
Roundtable panel discussions with international and national experts
The Magic of Indian Food on the World Stage with Chef Gary Mehigan (Masterchef Australia judge), Chef Shashi Cheliah (Masterchef Australia winner), and Chef Varun Inamdar
Bar None! High Spirits in the New Normal with Ron Ramirez, Sonal Holland, and Devi Singh Bhatti
Taking Indian food out into the World with Chef Saransh Goila and Chef Kunal Kapur
Restaurant Life in the New Normal with Chef Rahul Akerkar and Restaurateur Keenan Tham
Whiskey for the Win with Vinayak Singh of The Dram Club, Keshav Prakash of The Vault, and Yash Bhamre of Paul John Whisky
The Mystique of the Michelin Star by Chef Alfred Prasad and Chef Manjunath Mural
Eating Local when You Travel Next with Roxanne Bamboat, Suprio Bose, and Kalyan Karmakar
The Renaissance of Regional Food with Chef Thomas Zacharias, Rushina Munshaw-Ghildiyal, and Chef Himanshu Taneja
Masterclasses
Party food, Desserts, Indian food and more brought to you by India’s foremost chefs
Old Mumbai Seekh Kebabs by Chef Varun Inamdar
Party Appetisers: Go Nuts With Flavours by LA chef Mariko Amekodommo
Chilli Cheese Pops by Chef Anahita Dhondy of SodaBottleOpenerWala
Festive Files
All your favourite recipes in one place!
Christmas Pavlova Wreath
Cheat’s Yule Log
Easy Christmas Pudding
Lamb Osso Bucco with Saffron Risotto And Gremolata
‘Rice Cream’ Using Leftover Rice
Healthy Christmas Drinks
New Year Party Finger Foods
Sounds promising, doesn’t it? We’re as excited as you are to ring in the Indulge Fest by Femina x GoodHomes! With the best of food and drink fit for the festive season brought to you by renowned chefs and panel discussions with experts from across the country and the world, we’re certain you’ll enjoy this fest with first row tickets right from the comfort of your own home.
