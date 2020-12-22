Texans fine players who attended Watson’s restaurant opening

Deshaun Watson’s restaurant opening went as planned. However, he and his Houston Texans teammates now are facing discipline for gathering outside of the team’s facility.

According to ESPN’s Sarah Barshop, the Texans have fined multiple players an undisclosed amount for attending the grand opening of Watson’s new restaurant franchise. Watson, a minority owner of the cheesecake franchise “Lefty’s,” hosted the opening event last week.

Gatherings of more than three players are strictly prohibited due to the NFL’s COVID-19 rules. At least six Texans players were in attendance at Watson’s event, including Tytus Howard, Laremy Tunsil, Roderick Johnson, Duke Johnson, Brandin Cooks and Charles Omenihu.