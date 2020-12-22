Tamar Braxton Sets the Record Straight on Claims She Made About Her Son Being the Reason She Attempted Suicide: ‘It Wasn’t My Son per [Se]’

During a recent appearance on Taraji P. Henson’s Facebook Watch show Peace of Mind With Taraji, singer Tamar Braxton revealed that her insecurities as a mother contributed to her attempted suicide in July 2020. But now, she has taken to Twitter to clarify her comments, all while blasting We TV in the process.

Tamar Braxton recently opened up about her attempted suicide

Earlier this month, Braxton sat down with actor Taraji P. Henson to share some emotional details about her attempted suicide back in July.

In the episode titled “Surviving Mental Breakdowns,” the “Love and War” singer shockingly revealed that her 7-year-old son, Logan Vincent Herbert, was the reason she attempted to take her own life, explaining that the fear that he would one day be embarrassed by her portrayal on reality television played a significant part in her decision.

“I just felt like he deserved better, I felt like I was embarrassing him, being a fool on TV,” the Grammy-winning singer told Henson. “Because I knew that was not what my whole life really was, it’s not who I was. I didn’t want him to be embarrassed in front of his friends…his foul-mouthed, ghetto Mama.”

Tamar Braxton blames We TV for sending her over the edge

Though her remarks took everyone by surprise, it turns out that the singer’s insecurities as a mother isn’t the only thing that drove her to make that devastating decision this past summer.

In a series of now-deleted tweets recently posted to her Twitter account, Braxton clarified the comments she made on Peace of Mind With Taraji, revealing that the way We TV portrayed her on television and its toxic work environment are what pushed her to try to take her own life.

“Excuse me… once again wetv has taken themselves out of the headlines. It wasn’t my son per [se], it was what was continuously aired on that network that was effecting my son and reputation,” the singer wrote in a now-deleted tweet, per Ace Showbiz. “They WOULD NOT terminate working together after I told them it was killing me. Periodt.”

“We are not going to continue with the narrative that ‘Tamar is crazy’ let’s not forget the toxic work environment, being underpaid, overworked, and the angry black woman syndrome, stealing the rights to the show that i created issues with wet,” she continued. “I don’t know why that was left out.”

Braxton further elaborated that being on reality television had been damaging to her mental health for years and eventually, it all became too much to handle.

“I didn’t just wake up one day and [lose] my mind. The truth is I have been MISERABLE and in an abusive/slave work relationship for a decade,” she added. “My son is the BEST thing [that] has happened to me. And for me, that was ANOTHER relationship that was going to be ruined by those evil people.”

This isn’t the first time Tamar Braxton has pointed fingers at We TV for damaging her mental health.

Although Braxton claims that being part of a toxic reality television culture drove her to attempt suicide, this isn’t the first time she’s blamed We TV, especially, for contributing to her mental health struggles.

In July, the singer put the network on blast for their “excessive and unfair” work demands, which ultimately led her down a dark path.

“I believed that, that as a black woman, as an artist, an influence, a personality I could shape my world, and with whom I believed to be my partners, they could help me share my world,” Braxton told The Los Angeles Times.

“Over the past 11 years there were promises made to protect and portray my story, with the authenticity and honesty I gave,” she continued. “I was betrayed, taken advantage of, overworked, and underpaid.”

The day after Braxton laid out these allegations, she officially cut ties with We TV.

How to get help: In the U.S., call theNational Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 to connect with a trained crisis counselor at the free Crisis Text Line.

