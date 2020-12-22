Tamar Braxton Posts Touching Message To Taraji P. Henson

Tamar Braxton has had a rough year.

Her relationship has ended. She survived a suicide attempt. Her reality television show came to an abrupt end — but she’s grateful for the friendships in her life.

She recently took to Instagram to post a touching tribute to her pal, actress Taraji P. Henson, for her friendship and support. Tamar recently appeared as a guest on her show.

TARAJI P. HENSON SPLITS W/ FIANCE

“Dear Taraji, Thank you. Thank you for not only having me on your show but creating a safe place to tell parts of my story so others can see the signs that I didn’t see. I was so jacked up back then, that I had no idea that It was ok to feel,’ the post begins.

“You have to feel So you can heal. Many may see this interview and think ” 🙄here comes Tamar again”. But, that’s not what you saw. You said “I can’t wait to see her so I can hug her”. 😊You and Traci prayed for me. And cared for me and most of all SAW me. You knew that I was going through a tough time this summer. I was so broken I didn’t know what area to fix first,” she wrote.