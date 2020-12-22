Tamar Braxton Clarifies Claims About Her Son Being the Reason of Her Suicide Attempt

Facebook

While blasting WEtv in the process, the ‘Love and War’ singer takes to Twitter to elaborate the remarks that she made on Taraji P. Henson’s Facebook Watch show ‘Peace of Mind With Taraji’.

Tamar Braxton set the record straight about comments she made during her apparance on Taraji P. Henson‘s Facebook Watch show “Peace of Mind With Taraji”. On the show, the singer revealed that her son Logan drove her decision back in July. But now, she took to her Twitter account to clarify the comments.

“Excuse me… once again wetv has taken themselves out of the headlines. It wasn’t my son per say, it was what was continuously aired on that network that was effecting my son and reputation,” she wrote in a now-deleted tweet. “They WOULD NOT terminate working together after I told them it was killing me. Periodt.”

“We are not going to continue with the narrative that ‘Tamar is crazy’ let’s not forget the toxic work environment, being underpaid, overworked, and the angry black woman syndrome, stealing the rights to the show that i created issues with wetv. I don’t know why that was left out,” she added in a separate tweet.

“I didn’t just wake up one day and loose my mind. the truth is I have been MISERABLE and in an abusive/slave work relationship for a decade,” she went on to claim. “My son is the BEST thing thT has happened to me. And for me, that was ANOTHER relationship that was going to be ruined by those evil people.”

Alluding that WEtv is still not willing to let her go, Tamar wrote, “And to this day.. they STILL are trying to strong arm me into signing over EVERYTHING…even my right to tell my entire story and what they have done. They lied and told y’all that we were parting ways.. but left out that ‘if she walks away quietly’ with NOTHING!! fck @wetv.”

During her apparance on “Peace of Mind With Taraji”, Tamar opened up to Taraji and her co-host Tracie Jade, “Logan was the reason why I made that decision. I just felt like he deserved better. I felt like I was embarrassing him, being a fool on TV. Because I knew that’s not what my whole life really was. That’s not who I was. I didn’t want him to be embarrassed in front of his friends. Here is this loudmouth ghetto mama.”

Despite her initial thought about how Logan might be better off without her, Tamar revealed that she’s now trying to be a much better and more present parent for her son, whom she shared with ex-husband Vincent Herbert. Saying that she’s “a real mother” now, Tamar added that she had “a lot of conversations” every day with her kid. In addition, the singer revealed that she’s working on better herself by going to therapy regularly, noting that going to theraphy was “the best thing I’ve ever done.”