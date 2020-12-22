South Korea temporarily suspends UK flights until Dec. 31: health ministry By

SEOUL () – South Korea will temporarily suspend flights from the United Kingdom until the end of December over fears of a new strain of the coronavirus, health ministry official Yoon Tae-ho told a briefing on Wednesday.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.