Social Media Turns On Megan Thee Stallion Following Rap Drama!!

Megan Thee Stallion has had a year of extreme highs and lows.

Earlier this year, social media rallied around to support her after she alleged that her ex-boyfriend, Tory Lanez, shot her in both feet.

Meg fell out with several people, including her bestie, Kelsey Nicole, but after her public back and forth with rapper Asian Doll over the weekend — social media is slowing turning on Meg — calling her “problematic” and “messy.”

“She always hit us with a face after being messy the day before 😂” a social media user wrote.

“Hey Meg just letting you kno . We kno ur the problem 😌” another wrote.

“We still ain’t forget how she didn’t defend her friend,” said another.

Asian Doll and Megan were close friends before the spat with City Girls — and people were shocked that Megan did not speak out and defend her friend, but appeared to side with JT.

Take a look at some of the recent tweets about Meg.