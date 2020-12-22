Snapchat, Tim Hortons launch AR experience at Exhibition Place Gates in Toronto

Snapchat is partnering with Tim Hortons to launch the first Canadian Landmarker at the Exhibition Place Gates in Toronto.
When Snapchat users scan the gates, the gates will appear in AR covered in wrapping paper that is then torn away to reveal frozen arches and Tim Hortons holiday characters waving at the user.
Snapchat has been using Landmarker technology to create unique Lens experiences at select locations around the world, and this is the first time it has launched one in Canada.
“This holiday season, we wanted guests to celebrate The Most Wonderful Tims of the Year and interact with our brand like they never have before. What better way to do that than with an immersive, first-to-market AR experience at one of Toronto’s iconic landmarks,” said Youri Hollier, the director of digital and social at Snap, in an emailed statement.
It’s worth noting that this isn’t the first time that Snapchat and Tim Hortons have worked together, as the two recently partnered to launch Halloween-themed filters.
Tim Hortons is also putting Snapcodes on millions of donut and Timbit boxes in Canada for the holidays so that users can get access to fun Snapchat experiences.
“We’re thrilled to be partnering with a leader in innovation like Tim Hortons to launch our first AR Landmarker Lens in Canada. Tim Hortons is taking full advantage of the scale and unique features of the Gates by transforming them into Canada’s largest gift, ready to be unwrapped,” said Matthew Shore, the Canadian creative strategy lead at Snap.
Snapchat notes that it reaches more than nine million users in Canada, including 80 percent of 13-24 year-olds.
Snapchat can be downloaded for free on iOS and Android.