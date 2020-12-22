Simmons not worried about Harden trade rumors

It was reported earlier this month that the Philadelphia 76ers are the “most likely destination” for disgruntled Houston Rockets guard James Harden.

However, it appears the 76ers would have to be willing to part ways with Ben Simmons in order to facilitate a trade for Harden, and the franchise doesn’t appear to be willing to do that at the moment. While trade rumors can be nerve-wracking for players, Simmons said after Tuesday’s practice that he isn’t worried about potentially being traded to the Rockets, per ESPN’s Tim Bontemps.

“No,” Simmons said. “I come in every day, take it a day at a time, ready to work. I’m with my teammates. … Every day I wake up, every time I got a Sixers uniform on, I’m representing the Sixers. So my mentality never changes. “I’m here to win a championship. That goal is never gonna change. I know things are always going to be said in the media, and rumors and things like that, but my goal is to come in every day and get better and help the team that I’m on win a championship.”

The Rockets have repeatedly said they don’t intend to trade Harden. However, the 31-year-old is getting increasingly frustrated with his situation in Houston. He even got in verbal confrontations with teammates during Sunday and Monday practices, eventually throwing a ball toward rookie Jae’Sean Tate.

If Harden continues to act up and be a problem, the Rockets might be more willing to deal him. The 76ers aren’t the only team in the running for the eight-time All-Star and one-time MVP, though. Harden prefers to be traded to Philadelphia, the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks or Miami Heat.

The Heat are already out on the Harden sweepstakes, though Milwaukee, Philly and Brooklyn are still in play. Houston also has reportedly expanded trade discussions beyond Harden’s preferred destinations. The Toronto Raptors, Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets have reportedly had exploratory discussions with the Rockets about a deal for the three-time scoring champion.