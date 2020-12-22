Shia LaBeouf: Netflix removes all mention of Pieces of a Woman star from awards campaign amid abuse allegations

Netflix has removed Shia LaBeouf’s name and face from its awards campaigning around the film Pieces of a Woman.

The new movie stars Vanessa Kirby and LaBeouf as a couple on the verge of parenthood whose lives change irrevocably when a home birth ends in tragedy.

All the pictures on the page feature Kirby with other actors, and while she is suggested as a Best Actress nominee, no Best Actor is listed at all.

Earlier this month, singer FKA twigs filed a lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend LaBeouf, accusing the actor of “relentless abuse”, including sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress.

Watch more

In an email to The New York Times, which broke the story, LaBeouf said: “I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behaviour made them feel. I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalisations.

“I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”

Independent Culture Newsletter The best in film, music TV & radio straight to your inbox every week Independent Culture Newsletter The best in film, music TV & radio straight to your inbox every week

Following FKA twigs’ allegations, singer Sia claimed LaBeouf is a “pathological liar” and claimed that he “conned” her into dating him.