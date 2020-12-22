‘Shahs Of Sunset’ Star MJ Javid Hints At Divorce From Husband

Shahs of Sunset star Mercedes ‘MJ’ Javid may be heading for divorce from husband Tonny Feight, according to a recent interview.

MJ chatted about “divorce” with comedian Heather McDonald on Instagram and hinted at a breakup in the comments section. She soon deleted the comments.

“Do you think, do you think like, that would be something that would maybe be something you want to implement in 2021 with him before you call it quits?” Heather asked MJ. “Like, ‘Hey, let’s have dinner with a couple couples. Would you like to go to dinner at my friend Heather’s house? Would you like to meet with Megan and her guy, the six of us? We’re all going to meet together for dinner as couples, not just girls… Is that something he would be excited to do?”

In the comments section, MJ wrote “divorce,” as well as “my husband is living a lie.”

The pair became parents for the first time last year. Could it be over so soon?