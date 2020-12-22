See Eddie Murphy Search for His Son in Coming 2 America Trailer

After three decades, the king of Zamunda is coming back to America!

On Tuesday, Dec. 22, Amazon Prime Video released the official, star-studded trailer to Coming 2 America, a sequel to its 1988 predecessor.

Viewers can expect the ever-talented Eddie Murphy to reprise his role as Akeem, now King Akeem, along with Arsenio Hall, who is back as his trusted servant and best friend Semmi.

The two-minute trailer opens with the former king of Zamunda, James Earl Jones, informing King Akeem that he has a son back in America who is destined to be the heir to the throne one day. Thus, sending King Akeem and Semmi back to the United States—to the displeasure of Semmi who immediately shouts, “Oh hell no, Your Majesty!” As fans may recall, his character didn’t exactly have the best time in the original film.

In pure Eddie fashion, the comedian will also play multiple roles from the original film along with a few new personalities in the mix.