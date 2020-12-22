SEC men’s basketball on NBA opening-night rosters

SEC Staff

Photo: David Zalubowski | AP Images

The 2020-21 NBA season begins tonight with 77 players from Southeastern Conference schools on opening-night rosters. All 14 SEC schools are represented and at least one SEC player is on 28 of the 30 NBA rosters.

Atlanta – Rajon Rondo (UK), Skylar Mays (LS)

Boston – Aaron Nesmith (VU), Grant Williams (UT), Robert Williams III (AM), Tremont Waters (LS)

Brooklyn – DeAndre Jordan (AM), Nicolas Claxton (UG), Reggie Perry (MS)

Charlotte – Malik Monk (UK), Nick Richards (UK), P.J. Washington (UK)

Chicago – Daniel Gafford (AR), Luke Kornet (VU), Garrett Temple (LS)

Cleveland – Darius Garland (VU), Isaac Okoro (AU), Collin Sexton (UA)

Dallas – Willie Cauley-Stein (UK), Dorian Finney-Smith (UF), Josh Richardson (UT)

Denver – PJ Dozier (SC), JaMychal Green (UA), Jamal Murray (UK), Michael Porter Jr. (MO)

Detroit – Saben Lee (VU)

Golden State – Mychal Mulder (UK)

Houston – DeMarcus Cousins (UK), Danuel House Jr. (AM), John Wall (UK), Mason Jones (AR)

Los Angeles Clippers – Patrick Beverley (AR), Patrick Patterson (UK)

Los Angeles Lakers – Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (UG), Alex Caruso (AM), Anthony Davis (UK)

Memphis – Jontay Porter (MO)

Miami – Bam Adebayo (UK), Udonis Haslem (UF), Tyler Herro (UK), Chris Silva (SC)

Milwaukee – Khris Middleton (AM), Bobby Portis (AR)

Minnesota – Anthony Edwards (UG), Naz Reid (LS), Karl-Anthony Towns (UK), Jarred Vanderbilt (UK), Ashton Hagans (UK)

New Orleans – Eric Bledsoe (UK), Kira Lewis Jr. (UA), Sindarius Thornwell (SC), Wenyen Gabriel (UK)

New York – Kevin Knox II (UK), Nerlens Noel (UK), Immanuel Quickley (UK), Julius Randle (UK), Jared Harper (AU)

Oklahoma City – Hamidou Diallo (UK), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (UK), Al Horford (UF), Darius Miller (UK)

Orlando – Jordan Bone (UT), Chuma Okeke (AU)

Philadelphia – Tobias Harris (UT), Isaiah Joe (AR), Tyrese Maxey (UK), Ben Simmons (LS)

Phoenix – Devin Booker (UK), Damian Jones (VU),

Sacramento – De’Aaron Fox (UK), Robert Woodard II (MS)

San Antonio – Keldon Johnson (UK), Trey Lyles (UK), Quinndary Weatherspoon (MS)

Toronto – Terence Davis (UM)

Utah – Jordan Clarkson (MO)

Washington – Bradley Beal (UF)