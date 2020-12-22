Search on for mystery Gold Coast millionaire who hit Keno jackpot

The unknown player’s winning ticket secured them a prize of $1,062,186.30.
Keno spokesperson Ally Ramsamy said she was eager to confirm the news with the winner.
“Someone out there could be wandering around with a winning ticket in their back pocket or handbag without knowing,” ms Ramsamy said.
“We’re urging all Gold Coast Keno players to check their tickets today; you could be holding the winning entry.”
Keno players are asked to check their tickets and head to their closest Keno venue as soon as possible.