Scott Morrison, black summer bushfires, coronavirus, China disputes

In early March, the Council of Australian Governments (COAG) held what would be its last meeting in Parramatta, Sydney.
“From that moment on, everything in Australia changed, more than it had for the past hundred years,” political editor Chris Uhlmann said.
Nobody who lived through 2020 is likely to forget it – but so much has happened in the past 12 months it’s nearly impossible to bring it all to mind.
A venomously contentious US presidential election, simmering conflicts with the Chinese government, and political scandals from the Ruby Princess to the Melbourne hotel quarantine debacle – they’ve all hogged the headlines at one point or another, only to be chased away by the next major event.
So the federal politics bureau, including Jonathan Kearsley, Fiona Willan, Kerrie Yaxley and Uhlmann, did the only sensible thing – sat down together to run through everything that has made 2020 (for better or for much worse) a landmark year.
You can watch their full analysis, including their personal recollections and thoughts on everything from Black Summer, to state border closures, to how Australia must deal with China, in the video above.