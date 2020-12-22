Save Over $100 On These Sony WH-CH710N Headphones Today

It’s the season of sales, and there are some great deals to be found. You can currently grab the Sony WH-CH710N wireless headphones for only $88 right now — down $112 from its regular price of $200. This is one of the best headphone deals live right now and if you want to save some serious cash, you’ve got to shop these Sony headphones today. You never know when these must-have headphones might sell out.

The Sony WH-CH710N wireless headphones have some of the best noise-canceling technology, made to deliver you the most immersive sound experience possible. Wear them during your daily commute or during those long-haul work trips and completely zone out of your surroundings — it will be like having a private concert with your favorite musicians. The battery life is great, too, lasting about 35 hours on a single charge. If you’re ever running low, a quick 10-minute recharge will give you up to 60 additional minutes of listening time — great if you’re in a hurry. They’re also super comfortable and stylish. The padded ear cushions and headband will keep these headphones feeling comfy all day long. These headphones were also built to deliver the highest quality sound any pair of headphones can offer. The 30mm drivers will keep the bass thumping in your ears while also highlighting the faintest of whisper notes — it’s a sound experience like no other.

You can also operate these headphones in ambient mode. With ambient mode easily take part in conversations around you or keep an eye on your immediate surroundings. These headphones also function with your chosen voice assistant, too, so you can ask Google Assistant or Siri to adjust the volume, switch up your music, or cue a new playlist. Even connecting to your smartphone is easy — with NFC (Near Field Communication) you can start streaming your favorite music with one simple touch. Once you’re done having a private party, easily swivel these headphones and stow them away for your next use.

Buy the Sony WH-CH710N wireless headphones today at their low price of $88 and change the way you listen to music. We don’t expect to see them priced this low again anytime soon, so you need to act quickly. Buy these Sony headphones today while stocks last.

