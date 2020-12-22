Samsung: Samsung to showcase new display technologies and products on January 6 – Latest News

Samsung has started sending out invites for its upcoming event where the company is expected to announce new display tech. At the event, it is expected that the company will showcase its future vision of display that expands beyond just TVs. The event is titled as First Look 2021 and is scheduled just a couple of days before the Consumer Electronics Show on January 6 at 9:30 pm IST.

At the event, the South Korean tech giant is expected to showcase new smart TVs along with several other display products. Though there’s nothing much known about the event as of now, however, with the teaser image we can see silhouettes of different displays. Some of them look like TV, laptop, smartphone and more. We also might get to see some new improvement in the foldable smartphone display department in

As we already know that Samsung has just announced its first MicroLED TV, we can also see announcements towards the MicroLED and Mini-LED displays during the upcoming First Look 2021 event.

For those unaware, Samsung is also expected to launch its next-generation Galaxy S smartphones presumably Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra early next year on January 21 at its Galaxy Unpacked event. The leaks and rumours of Galaxy S21 are already in the air and according to them, the smartphones will be powered by either company’s own Exynos 2100 SoC or Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 depending upon the region. Apart from that, the leaked render images have suggested that the smartphones will feature a new camera housing with up to 5 rear cameras.

