Russia’s second-largest bank, VTB, pilots bank guarantees on blockchain By Cointelegraph

Russia’s second-largest bank, VTB, pilots bank guarantees on blockchain
VTB, the second-largest bank in Russia after Sberbank, has piloted a new blockchain-based system to issue bank guarantees.
According to an official announcement last Wednesday, VTB provided a blockchain-enabled bank guarantee to the country’s largest mobile cellular network provider, MTS.
