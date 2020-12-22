Rumors Persist of New Apple TV With Stronger Gaming Focus, Updated Remote, and Faster Chip Next Year

In his Fully Charged newsletter, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman today briefly reiterated that Apple plans to release a new Apple TV with a stronger gaming focus, an updated remote, and a new processor at some point next year.



Gurman has previously indicated that Apple is working on a new remote with Find My-like capabilities, which would make it easier to find when misplaced. As part of the gaming focus, there have also been rumors that Apple may introduce a dedicated gaming controller for the Apple TV, but it remains unclear what it would look like.

Earlier this year, an anonymous leaker known as “Fudge” on Twitter indicated that Apple has prototyped new Apple TV models with variants of the A12 and A14 chips for faster performance; if true, it’s unclear if Apple will ultimately settle on one chip or release two different models. Fudge added that Apple is planning to bring console-quality games to its Apple Arcade service that may not work with existing Apple TV models.

The new Apple TV is also rumored to have higher 64GB and 128GB storage capacity options, compared to 32GB and 64GB for the current Apple TV 4K model.

All of these potential features have been rumored several times by now, and the Apple TV 4K was released over three years ago, so odds are looking good for a new Apple TV next year. Keep an eye on our Apple TV roundup linked below for the latest rumors.