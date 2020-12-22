Roethlisberger addresses injury rumors: ‘I don’t feel 100%’

Ben Roethlisberger has seen his production decline recently, failing to reach 200 yards passing in back-to-back games for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Monday night’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals may have been the veteran quarterback’s worst game of the season, as he struggled to establish any sort of rhythm on offense while barely completing over 50% of his passes.

The poor quality of play from Roethlisberger has caused some to wonder if he is playing through injury, but while he confirmed he was not at full health, Roethlisberger said that almost no player in the league is at this point in the season.

“Well, I don’t think anybody that plays this game at any level, at any position I should say, whether that’s Week 1 or Week 16 feels 100%,” Roethlisberger said. “So, no, I would say I don’t feel 100%, but nobody does right now.”

The Steelers have seen their season quickly slip away from them, as they have gone from having the inside track to the no. 1 seed in the AFC to now being in danger of not even winning their division after losing three straight games. While injuries have piled up for the defense, it’s been the offense that has failed to deliver over the past month.

If Pittsburgh is going to be a serious playoff contender, it will need Roethlisberger to get healthy and get the offense back on track, as the Steelers haven’t reached 20 points since November.

The Steelers play the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Dec. 27.