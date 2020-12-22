‘RHOP’s Gizelle Bryant Shares Update On Relationship w/ Jamal Bryant Amid Cheating Rumors

Real Housewives of Potomac star has given an update on her relationship with Pastor Jamal Bryant, after Monique Samuels revealed on the reunion show that he had a secret girlfriend.

Allegedly.

She says that Monique, who came through with a whole binder full of receipts, was deflecting from her own situation.

‘RHOP’ MIDSEASON TRAILER

“I just felt like it was a huge deflection,” Gizelle told the Daily Mail. “She has a lot of answering to do herself with regards to her behavior this season. No, Jamal and I are fine. No one can tell us about our relationship, so we’re fine. I was just like, ‘Wow, you ladies are really angry! You all are really mad at Gizelle! Don’t know why, but okay!'”

She continued: “[Monique] said that she was going to do it. I knew she was going to try pull some trick out. It just made me feel like, ‘Wow, you had time to put together a scrapbook, and a scrapbook of deflection.’ It was kind of sad for her. You’re going through all this for what?”