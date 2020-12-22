RHOC: Star Tamra Judge Knows Erika Jayne Is In Real Trouble – ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Spoilers

‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ spoilers find that star Tamra Judge is telling it like it is. The reality television star knows that despite what she might say or all of the hints that she is dropping online, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jane is in real trouble.

According to reports, a high-profile Chicago law firm is accusing the RHOBH star and her husband in a federal lawsuit Wednesday of a scheme to embezzle money from settlements related to the crash of Lion Air Flight 610. It alleges that Thomas Girardi embezzled the money to keep up the couple’s celebrity status and to “project a public image of obscene wealth at all times, and at whatever the cost.”

‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Spoilers: Star Tamra Judge Knows Erika Jayne Is In Real Trouble

During The Weekly Scoop with CJ podcast, which was shared on Instagram, Tamra said that the first thing that came to mind when reading Erika’s legal battle was that she is definitely “n trouble” seeing how she owes millions of dollars.

Tamra also said that she couldn’t get enough of the drama between Erika and her estranged husband Thomas and all of those allegations that point to him possibly cheating on her. Erika recently exposed all of the texts that Thomas’ mistress had sent to him behind Erika’s back.

“Can I just say, I was glued to my phone last night reading the text messages she was exposing and then deleted and then the woman, who is this judge, had this Instagram account and then she would change her bio and I’m like, this is not right. This is crazy,” Tamra recalled. “I go to bed very early and I was up til 11 o’clock last night reading through that stuff.”

“It was very entertaining,” she added.

For any other soap opera and entertainment news, please visit again Daily Soap Dish. Don’t forget to visit TVRocker for all of the latest exciting news on all of your favorite daytime television soaps.