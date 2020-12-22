RHOA: Nene Leakes Calls For A Bravo Boycott – ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Spoilers

‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ spoilers say that alum Nene Leakes is calling for fans to boycott Bravo after she suggested that she was unfairly demoted. She also claims that race might have impacted the network’s decision after she “created the show” and helped built the franchise. Or at least, this is what Nene thinks. Here’s what you need to know.

Nene made the claims after a fan wrote on social media, “We will no longer watch the show and are officially forming a boycott in Texas!”

‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Spoilers: Nene Leakes Calls For A Bravo Boycott

Nene was quick to reply with, “Let’s start it! What are we waiting for? A lot has happened and support is much needed. We all need must stick together in all racial discrimination situations. The viewers eyes were tricked.”

The reality star then asked her social media followers to “sign the petitions when you see them, repost the boycott flyers when you see them, [and] turn off your TVs.”

She then continued with, “Y’all ready to start this boycott yet? What has happened behind the scenes is WRONG! While others were being promoted, BLACK WOMEN who created shows, created genres, built franchise and built networks were being DEMOTED…TURN OFF YOUR TV’S.”

Of course, it didn’t take very long for fans to weigh in on the matter. Quite a lot of them left comments such as, “Nene was racially discriminated against by being demoted on a show with an all-black cast? All this while being the highest paid HW out of all the HW kingdom. She was making more than Bethenny Frankel,” along with, “No NeNe it had nothing to do with your color but rather your actions. Stop trying to tie everything into race all the time. Sometimes it’s the person themselves not their color. And you did not create this show. Housewives had already been created before Atlanta came on. Get over yourself!”

Another fan wrote, “But if Bravo met her demands and kept her she would be singing Bravo praises. She’s just a self centered, cause jacking, bullwinkle impersonating has been. Glad she got her comeuppance.”

So far Nene herself has not made any comments about the criticism.

