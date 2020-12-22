Redmi 9 Power Sale: Redmi 9 Power to go on sale for the first time today on Amazon – Mobiles News

NEW DELHI: Smartphone maker Xiaomi recently launched its budget smartphone Redmi 9 Power in India. The smartphone will go on sale today for the first time on Amazon India website and mi.com.

The company has launched two variants of the smartphone — 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage priced at Rs 10,999 and 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage priced at Rs 11,999. Both the variants will go on sale today at 12 pm. The customers can purchase the Redmi 9 Power in four colour options — Blazing Blue, Electric Green, Fiery Red, and Mighty Black.



Redmi 9 Power specifications



Redmi 9 Power comes with a 6.53-inch full HD+ display with 1080×2340 pixel resolution. The display is protected with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top. The handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor paired with Adreno 610 GPU.

Redmi 9 Power comes packs 4GB of RAM and comes in two storage options — 64GB and 128GB. Users can further expand the storage by adding a microSD card. The smartphone comes with dual SIM functionality and runs Android 10 operating system topped with the company’s own MIUI 12.

The smartphone sports a quad-rear camera setup which comprises a 48MP main sensor with f/1.79 aperture and LED flash, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP depth sensor and 2MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The front is home to an 8MP selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

Redmi 9 Power comes equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and IR blaster. The handset comes with splash resistant P2i coating and stereo speakers. The device is backed by a 6000mAh battery with 18E fast charging support.

