Reality Steve Reveals Who Wins Tayshia Adams’ Heart in the Season Finale

[Spoiler alert: Spoilers from The Bachelorette finale on Dec. 21, 2020.] After a whirlwind of romance and heartbreak, Bachelor Nation fans will finally find out who wins Tayshia Adams’ final rose on The Bachelorette Season 16 finale. But what’s next for Ivan Hall and Zac Clark following Brendan Morais’ self-elimination and Ben Smith’s return? Here are Reality Steve’s final Bachelorette 2020 spoilers, including who Adams picks in the end.

Spoiler blogger Reality Steve says Tayshia Adams will let Ben Smith come back on ‘The Bachelorette’ 2020 finale

In the Dec. 21 episode of The Bachelorette finale, Brendan sent himself home after he realized he wasn’t ready to get engaged. This meant Ivan and Zac would become Adams’ final two. However, Ben returned, leaving Adams with a major decision. If she decided to take Ben back, then she would also have to eliminate Ivan or Zac.

Ahead of the Dec. 22 episode, Reality Steve revealed Adams will let Ben stay on The Bachelorette finale. But the lead will eliminate Ivan. So she picks Ben and Zac to be her final two. Then, in the end, Adams will choose Zac as her winner.

“Had a hard time believing she’d keep Ben over Ivan, only to eliminate him just days later, but that’s what she did,” Reality Steve tweeted. “Ben and Zac both meet her family.”

How Zac Clark wins on ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 16 with Tayshia Adams

Zac Clark and Tayshia Adams on 'The Bachelorette' Season 16



In a post published on Dec. 22, Reality Steve updated his Bachelorette 2020 finale spoilers. Previously, the Bachelor Nation blogger wasn’t sure whether Adams ended up with Brendan or Zac. However, he debunked the spoiler, as Brendan went on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast and confirmed he hasn’t spoken to Adams since he left.

Meanwhile, Reality Steve revealed Zac wins Adams’ season of The Bachelorette. “It’s not Ivan and it’s not Ben,” the spoiler guru wrote. “She chose Zac at the end.”

Then in a thread on Twitter, Reality Steve shared how Adams picks Zac. Apparently, she will eliminate Ben after he meets her family. So Zac is the only contestant left at the final rose ceremony.

That said, the Bachelor Nation blogger wasn’t able to confirm whether Adams and Zac got engaged in The Bachelorette finale. But he predicted they’re still together now after an engagement.

“She eliminates Ben after the family meeting. Zac is the only one who is there final rose ceremony day,” Reality Steve wrote. “She picks him, as originally reported, and I’m pretty sure they’re engaged and still together.”

Will ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 16 finale include ‘After the Final Rose’ or an appearance by Dale Moss and Clare Crawley?

Tayshia Adams on 'The Bachelorette' Season 16 finale



In the Dec. 22 blog post, Reality Steve revealed The Bachelorette Season 16 finale will not include the “After the Final Rose” special. That said, Chris Harrison confirmed Bachelor Nation fans will receive an update from Adams to see how she’s doing now.

“After we stop taping, you never know, because life takes over. We’ve seen it all from switches and going back to other people,” Harrison told Variety on Dec. 21. “Bachelor Nation will see where Tayshia is from the end of production until now — that’s the million-dollar question.”

The host also confirmed The Bachelorette Clare Crawley and her final pick, Dale Moss, will not be making an appearance in the finale.

“I think their updates are kind of done because you know where they are,” Harrison said. “Now, you just see them on social media. They’re doing great.”

For now, The Bachelorette fans can only hope the 16th season produces two happy endings. And from the looks of Reality Steve’s spoilers, Adams will come out of her journey in one piece. But whether the finale ends in an engagement, it seems the lead got exactly what she wanted out of the experience.

“I got out of the journey what I wanted,” Adams told Glamour in November 2020. “[I wanted] to grow and be vulnerable and to learn.”

