Ray Fisher thinks an MCU movie affected Justice League

Ray Fisher’s description of Whedon’s approach to the project paints a grim picture of a filmmaker who felt slighted by fans’ reactions to his previous work, and an attempt at vindicating the less-beloved of his two entries in the Avengers franchise. “One of the things that I will say so far is, our experience in the creation of this is Joss brought a lot of his personal and professional, for lack of a better term, resentment into the Justice League process,” Fisher recounted on Poindexter Lounge. “One of the things that (Whedon) had said in our first conversation was that people didn’t ‘get’ Age of Ultron. There were certain things that were being said in that conversation where I was like, ‘Oh, this is less about the work being presented and more sort of like an ego stroke.’ To say, ‘If you like it in this movie, you should have liked it in that one. Ha ha, joke’s on you.’ Right? And that’s just creatively, that has nothing to do with any of the really egregious stuff, that’s just on a creative level. It shows, you know?”

It’s a well-documented fact that Whedon, who also wrote and directed 2012’s The Avengers, faced more difficulties in the production of its 2015 follow-up Age of Ultron, with studio interference frequently singled out as the likely cause of the sequel’s middling reception. Fisher’s comments represent the first entry in the recently popularized Joss Whedon burn book which points to the Marvel movie’s troubled creation process as a possible cause for issues on the set of Justice League.

On a lighter note, Batman says a bad language word in the Snyder Cut. So that’s something to look forward to.