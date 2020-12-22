Rakul Preet Singh Tests Covid Positive

Our celebrities had put their life on pause mode due to the lockdown and the pandemic. But ever since the film business is back on track, our actors are making sure to slowly start their working schedule and complete their pending projects and even kickstart new ventures. However amidst the pandemic, they are also risking their health as they begin work.



Rakul Preet Singh who was busy with South and Hindi films has tested covid positive today. The actress took to her Instagram account today and shared the news. She said that though she is positive, she’s feeling fine but urges people who have met her to get tested. She said, “I’d like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for covid-19. I have quarantined myself. I am feeling fine and will rest up well so that I can be back to shoot soon ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼. Request everyone who met me to kindly get yourself tested. Thankyou and please stay safe.”





Now we really hope that the diva tests negative soon for this novel virus and gets back to work. She will be seen next in Ajay Devgn’s upcoming directorial titled Mayday. The film stars Ajay Devgn himself and Amitabh Bachchan. The actress is glad to share screen space with such talented superstars. Great going for this girl who’s rocking two industries at one time.