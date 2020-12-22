Poor Maintenance and Construction Flaws Are Cited in Italy Bridge Collapse

The 2018 collapse of a bridge in northwestern Italy that killed 43 people was a result of problems in the structure’s conception, design, construction and, more recently, maintenance that led to corrosion in some steel cables that ultimately snapped, according to an independent report that was made public on Monday.

With a trial expected to start next year, the report will play a crucial role in the prosecutors’ effort to bring a wide array of figures to account for the deadly collapse of the 51-year-old Morandi Bridge, in Genoa, which was once heralded as a symbol of Italian innovation and artistry but is now seen as a warning about the degradation of the country’s aging infrastructure.

“If, in any of these phases, the proper checks were made, it was highly likely that they could have prevented the tragedy,” the report seen by read. “The lack and/or the inadequacy of the checks are the weak link in the system.”

The sweeping, 467-page paper, which was commissioned by a judge, was a milestone in the prosecutors’ complex investigation into the cause of the tragedy, which took place on a summer morning when the cables broke, taking down the deck as dozens of vehicles were crossing.