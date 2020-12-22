Pierce, Bosh headline 2021 Basketball HOF nominees

The candidates for the 2021 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame have been announced, with Paul Pierce being the most notable new name and Chris Bosh leading the returning candidates.

While Pierce is certainly the biggest name of the first-timers, the group is filled with several prominent figures in the history of basketball. Doug Collins, Michael Cooper, Lauren Jackson, Howard Garfinkel, Lou Henson, Val Ackerman and Yolanda Griffith join Pierce as first-time nominees.

For returning candidates, two-time champion Bosh is the biggest name, but there are plenty of other larger-than-life candidates, including Ben Wallace, Chauncey Billups, Richard Hamilton, Chris Webber, Becky Hammon and Swin Cash.

Pierce led the Celtics to their only title over the last three decades and is likely to earn his place in the HOF. Bosh, Webber and Wallace are all likely to get serious consideration as well, and there is certainly the opportunity for a lesser-known candidate to gain some momentum.

Finalists from the North American and Women’s Committees for the class of 2021 will be announced in the time frame of NBA All-Star weekend, which is scheduled for early March. The entire class of 2021 will be announced during the NCAA Final Four, which is currently scheduled for early April. The enshrinement ceremony will take place in September in Springfield, Mass., home of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.