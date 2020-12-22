[PHOTOS] TV Shows Ending in 2021: ‘Last Man Standing,’ ‘Superstore’

We said goodbye to more than 110 TV shows throughout 2020 — and 2021 will have its share of farewells, too.

Earlier this month, NBC announced that Superstore will end with its current sixth season, which resumes new episodes on Thursday, Jan. 14 at 8:30/7:30c. But the employees of Cloud 9 aren’t the only TV characters leaving our screens next year: There’s already 25 more series preparing to air their series finales in 2021.

To help you keep track of the shows wrapping up in the new year, we’ve compiled them in the attached gallery, which denotes the current status of each series. We should note, of course, that the coronavirus pandemic — which has upended dozens of production schedules in recent months — could impact any number of these series, even though they’re currently slated for 2021 premieres. Be sure to bookmark this page, as we’ll be updating our gallery with any additional news.

The new year is expected to bring two CW superhero dramas to an end, along with swan songs for Fox’s Last Man Standing, AMC’s Better Call Saul and Showtime’s Shameless, among others. And Netflix — which lost more than 25 of its original series this year — is poised to bid a few more adieu, including Dead to Me, Atypical, Lost in Space and more.

Scroll through the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — to see which shows will end in 2021, then drop a comment with the titles you’ll miss the most.