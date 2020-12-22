Photos: Alaya F looks stunning in these clicks

Alaya F made her debut this year in the film Jawaani Janeman. The actress impressed one and all with her performance in the film. Her ease in front of the camera and effortlessly emotive ways wowed the audience completely in her debut film. Now, Alaya F will be seen in Dharma Productions’ Student Of The Year 3 according to reports.

Today, we snapped the pretty girl as she stepped out in the city. Alaya looked lovely in a one-sided off-shoulder white dress with prints on it. She was all smiles as she spotted the paparazzi waiting for her. Check out the pictures below…