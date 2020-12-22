Phillies to promote Sam Fuld as team’s new GM

Fuld spent eight seasons in MLB, including a 2011-13 stint with the Tampa Bay Rays when Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom was in the team’s’ front office.

The 39-year-old finished runner-up to Alex Cora for the Red Sox managerial job this offseason before taking the Phillies’ gig. He’ll now work under former Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, who accepted the same position in Philadelphia earlier this offseason.

Former Phillies general manager Matt Klentak stepped down in October after the club failed to make the postseason for a ninth straight season.