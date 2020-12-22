Pharrell: I’m F*cking Snitching!!

Pharrell Williams recently sat down for an interview with Drink Champs, where he got into a debate with Nore about whether or not he’d ever snitch.

Pharrell says if it came down to it, he’s definitely snitching.

6IX9INE BRAGS ABOUT SNITCHING

“Literally, I’m not a tough guy, I’m staying my ass inside and the f*cking FBI is on speed dial, bro,” Pharrell said. “I’m not a f*cking tough guy. You people say things about snitching … I’m f*cking snitching! Don’t talk to me about all that!”

He continued: “Everybody plays their part, this is a movie, you guys, everybody plays their part. I am snitching! Don’t do nothing around me, I’m not built for the jail life.”

The rapper/ producer added: “I am snitching! The f*ck you mean? You can’t get mad at me. I have a purpose, I have to be me, I have to do my job, and I have to play my part in this movie. And my part is, ‘I told you not to do that sh*t, I told you I wasn’t built for this, I’m really sorry but this is your deal. Your honor, jury, are you guys listening?