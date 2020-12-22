Pastor Jamal Bryant Has Not Been Fired From New Birth Missionary Baptist Church

Following his appearances on Real Housewives of Potomac and new allegations that his relationship with ex-wife Gizelle Bryant is all for show — and that he secretly had a girlfriend, rumors surfaced that Pastor Jamal Bryant had been fired from New Birth Missionary Baptist Church.

However, this is not the case.

MONIQUE SAMUELS ON RHOP

According to Urban Belle, Jamal’s job is not on the line and he will not be fired for the comments and accusations he made in a livestream video directed at Monique Samuels.

“You live in a house with a man who has anger issues, who doesn’t mind expressing volatile behavior. Everything that I’m saying tonight is not conjecture. This is not murder, this is self-defense. On Sunday, for the first time in five years, I’m inviting my audience to watch the reunion of the ‘Housewives of Potomac’, you’ll see Monique’s husband try to attack my ex-wife. Security had to be called, he had to secured. I’m very concerned,” the pastor said in the video below.