‘Ozark’ Star Jason Bateman Says This Film Of His Is ‘Garbage’

Jason Bateman is a true Hollywood success story, a celebrity actor who has been in the entertainment industry for decades.

He has appeared in some of the biggest television shows of all time, including Arrested Development. These days, Bateman is still known as one of the most versatile actors in the business, appearing in comedies and dramatic shows alike.

As mild-mannered as Bateman generally is, he has been known to be brutally honest — and in 2015, he opened up about one of his films, calling the project “garbage.”

How did Jason Bateman become famous?

Jason Bateman was born in New York in 1969. Bateman was raised in a show business family, with his father working as an actor for a number of years. When Bateman was a young boy, he and his family moved to California, where he got started as an actor.

In 1980, Bateman appeared on film for the first time, in a cereal commercial. Over the next few years, he racked up many acting credits, from commercials to movies.

He got his first big break acting in the popular series Little House on the Prairie. His work on the family-friendly show led to recurring roles in shows such as Silver Spoons and It’s Your Move. All throughout the ’80s and into the ’90s, Bateman primarily worked in television.

He stepped away from the spotlight in the late nineties but made a big return to form in 2003, starring in the hit show Arrested Development.

Jason Bateman starred in ‘Horrible Bosses’ and ‘Horrible Bosses 2’

A few of Jason Bateman’s high profile film roles include parts in Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, Starsky & Hutch, and The Break-Up. He developed a reputation as a nimble comedian, often playing flustered “everyman” characters that many audience members could identify with. In 2011, Bateman appeared in the black comedy Horrible Bosses, opposite Jennifer Aniston, Charlie Day, Colin Farrell, and Kevin Spacey.

The film told the story of three friends who are tired of being put-upon by their employers and hatch a plan to murder their bosses.

Horrible Bosses became quite a hit and critics praised the film for the witty writing and clever performances. It was such a success that producers decided to follow it up with a sequel, and in 2014, Horrible Bosses 2 was released. Most of the original cast returned for the sequel, including Bateman, Aniston, and Day — and added a few new performers as well, including Christoph Waltz.

What did Jason Bateman say about ‘Horrible Bosses 2’?

While some fans of Horrible Bosses might have shown up to see Horrible Bosses 2, the film did not receive the same good reviews as the original. Ultimately, not even the star power of the cast was able to save the film from becoming a bit of a box office failure.

Jason Bateman later opened up about the movie, revealing in a 2015 interview with Marc Maron that he isn’t a fan of how it turned out.

“The second one was garbage, as far as box office goes,” Bateman said. “Who knows whether it was on the merits or when they released it, but it did not do any money.” Bateman stated that part of the reason for the film’s failure could have been the fact that it was released on Thanksgiving weekend. “I guess there is a reason R-rated comedies don’t get released during a big family vacation,” he said. Still, the actor admitted that he enjoyed making the movie: “we worked really hard on the story and had a really good time shooting it.”