Oil Inventories Rose by 2.7M Barrels Last Week: API By .com

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
4

© .

By Yasin Ebrahim

.com – U.S. oil stockpiles climbed last week, adding to concerns about the outlook for demand amid a mutant strain of Covid-19 that threatens further travel restrictions.    

rose by 2.7 million barrels last week, according to an estimate released Tuesday by the American Petroleum Institute, after a build of 1.973 million barrels the previous week. Gasoline inventories fell by 224,000 and distillate stocks rose by 1.03 million barrels. 

, the U.S. benchmark for oil was 2.44% higher after settling down 2% at $47.02 per barrel.

The outlook for energy demand has taken a fresh knock as concerns a new strain of Covid-19 believed to be already in the U.S. could lead to curbs on international travel. 

“CDC is following the situation closely and actively assessing the implications of the new variant and response options with respect to international travel,” the agency said in a statement.

Official government report due Wednesday expected to show weekly U.S. crude supplies decreased by about 3.19 million barrels last week. 

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR