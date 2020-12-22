NRL news | Curtis Scott seeking $400,000 police settlement over botched arrest

Canberra Raiders player Curtis Scott will seek a $400,000 settlement from police over a botched arrest.

Scott was handcuffed, tasered and capsicum sprayed after being found asleep under a tree by police on the Australia Day weekend.

He was arrested and charged with seven offences, including two counts of assaulting police, but the case was dismissed after bodycam footage of his arrest emerged. The arrest was deemed unlawful and police had to pay Scott’s legal fees, amounting to more than $100,000.

He will now seek a damages settlement, his lawyer Sam Macedone told The Sydney Morning Herald.

Canberra Raiders player Curtis Scott. (Getty)

“We will be asking for $400,000,” Macedone said. “I think the cops will want to sort it out.

“It (the claim) outlines the trauma, the physiological damages, the economic damages and the sponsorship he lost out of it.”

Scott had just commenced a four-year contract with Canberra before the incident, having signed from Melbourne Storm.

