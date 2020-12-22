No new Justice League Snyder Cut trailer until 2021

While the prospect of getting a new trailer is exciting, Snyder teased fans will be getting more than just a new trailer before the extended movie is released. Most notably, news on a firm release date should be coming soon.

“Probably in the new year, we’re going to have a hard announcement of a date. A hard date, and a cool announcement (or) little activation,” he shared on The Snyder Claus. “I don’t know exactly… I mean, I have an idea what it might be. So it’s going to be cool. Maybe something you don’t expect, so that’s fun. And then after that, you can expect probably another big trailer coming soon after that. And then whatever other cool activations we have, advertising and whatever. So it’s going to get pretty crazy and pretty Justice League-centric coming up in the next (few) months.”

At this time, there’s still plenty of unknowns surrounding the film, including its length (although, it is expected to be at least four hours) and whether or not it will have a theatrical release. And while it doesn’t sound like fans will be getting those answers before Wonder Woman 1984 has its time to shine, the long wait for more Justice League Snyder Cut content is almost over.