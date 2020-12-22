Nicola Sturgeon anger as Scottish food exporters face ‘mission impossible’ at closed UK border

Scotland’s food exporters face “mission impossible” to get fresh produce to continental markets while UK borders remain closed.

Hundreds of lorries have been held up at Dover since France closed its borders fearing the spread of a new strain of coronavirus from the south-east.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon today called for action and said: “There is no to lose.”

Sturgeon raised her concerns at the Scottish Parliament where she stressed there are no “immediate concerns” for food or medicine supplies across the country.

She joined other government leaders in an emergency meeting yesterday and chaired a Scottish Government one today.

Sturgeon said agreement must be reached without delay to get freight moving.

“The situation is serious, urgent and, for our food exporters, rapidly deteriorating,” she said.

“It needs the UK government to reach agreement with France, without delay, to get freight moving again.

“I want to stress at the outset that we have no concerns about medicine supplies at this stage and we have no immediate concerns about food supplies. Supermarkets are well stocked. And so there is absolutely no need for anyone to buy more than planned.

But she added: “Of course, if the situation is not resolved in the next day or so, we may start to see pressure on some fresh produce after Christmas – but that is not a concern right now and I hope it will not arise at all.

“However, what is of real and immediate concern is the impact on our food exporters, especially our seafood sector.

“This is the peak of year for seafood exports and the Christmas export trade is now almost certainly lost. This is devastating for our world class seafood businesses and they need our support.”







Sturgeon was speaking shortly after an SOS from James Withers, the chief executive of industry body Scottish Food and Drink.

He said the situation in Dover is getting worse and that Scottish businesses face ruin.

Withers called on Boris Johnson to get his act together to lift the closure of Channel ports.

But with the French now demanding covid tests on drivers crossing the English Channel, it could take days to clear the Dover backlog with possible military back-up to complete testing.

Withers said: “Contrary to an upbeat assessment from the Prime Minister yesterday, the situation has been deteriorating with a growing backlog of lorries. We understand the number of lorries currently parked up in the wrong place in the UK is now in the thousands.

“For some of our shellfish exporters, the pre-Christmas sales have now been ruined. It looks like mission impossible to get products to the big markets in Spain which are held tomorrow. That is an irrecoverable loss of income and I fear about this being a fatal blow to some of the smaller businesses after the horrendous year they have already had.”

Withers said a very small amount of seafood caught in the backlog has managed to switch to being unaccompanied freight and get to France.

But he added that the vast bulk of the problem remains and is worsening and called on the government to convene another emergency “Cobra” meeting again to focus efforts on agreeing a protocol with the French authorities.

Withers said: “Yesterday was marked by very little progress. We can’t afford for the same today.

He added: “Based on discussions with the insurance industry we have had, we are not aware of any companies yet who will be able to claim for losses due to delays, despite some suggestions otherwise from UK ministers yesterday.

“Also, the options for alternative markets are minimal. The major supermarkets in the UK are well supplied for Christmas and the hospitality sector is facing another Covid lockdown.”