Earlier this week, the NHL announced Jan. 13 as the start of the 2020-21 season. On Tuesday, the league announced some key dates and a change to one of the most controversial rules in hockey.

The Stanley Cup Playoffs will begin on May 11 with the last possible day of the Stanley Cup Final on July 9. Round One of the NHL Draft will then take place on July 23 and free agency will open up on July 28.