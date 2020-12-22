NFL picks, predictions against the spread for Week 16

Week 15 was, in a word, rough. Two double-digit underdogs, the Jets and the Bengals, won straight up. A few favorites failed to cover by the slimmest of margins.

That means the only response is to dive right back into another tough slate of 16 games in Week 16, the penultimate slate of the 2020 NFL regular season. This week is peppered with more close calls, with 10 teams favored by a touchdown or less along with two more considerable double-digit spreads to navigate.

Stats of the Week

Week 15 straight up: 10-6

Week 15 against the spread: 5-10

Season straight up: 142-82

Season against the spread: 116-102

Here’s our latest fearless forecast of professional football prognostications, for infotainment purposes only:

