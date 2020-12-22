New Mom Kristen Wiig Struggling to Be Away From Her Kids

Harper’s Bazaar U.K. Magazine/David Slijper

The ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ actress talks about new motherhood and admits that she finds it really hard to leave her baby children home as she returns to work.

–

Kristen Wiig has admitted she finds it difficult to be away from her children.

The “Wonder Woman 1984” star and her actor fiance Avi Rothman welcomed twins via a surrogate in June (20) and, in an interview with her co-star Gal Gadot for Harper’s Bazaar U.K., she opened up on becoming a mum and coping with the difficulties of having to leave them.

“Their social life is non-existent, and the hardest part is that they can’t see family,” she told the publication. “They’re not walking yet, but they’re crawling really fast. Once I put them down, they both go in different directions.”

But when she’s away filming, she finds it difficult to stay in touch via FaceTime.

“It’s just really hard to be away… For some of it Avi was sending me videos and I’m like, ‘Why are you doing this? Please stop, you can’t send anymore of these.’ He was like, ‘I just found these.’ I was like, ‘I’m away!’ … There’s FaceTime, but, you know, they’re one.”

<br />

“Wonder Woman” star Gal agreed, “The first time I was away from (daughter) Alma, it was the hardest… The only thing I can tell you is that it’s OK because they won’t remember any of this. Try to forget about it and enjoy the sleep and experience because they won’t remember when you come back. They’ll just be like, ‘Mummy!’ That’s what helped me. It’s getting worse as they grow older.”

Despite the difficulties, Kristen cited her role as a mother as a huge positive in her life.

“Being a mum is a big one,” she answered, when Gal asked what empowers her.

“Completing something that you were really scared to do, being nervous to do something and then that feeling you get when you do it,” Kristen shared. “Hopefully I’ll have that feeling after Saturday Night Live. I’m always nervous to do that.”