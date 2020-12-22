NeNe Leakes Urges Fans To Boycott ‘RHOA’

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes is calling for her followers to boycott the show following her exit.

“Y’all ready to start this boycott yet? What has happened behind the scenes is WRONG!” she tweeted on Monday. “While others were being promoted, BLACK WOMEN who created shows, created genres, built franchise and built networks were being DEMOTED … TURN OFF YOUR TV’S.”

She added, “Sign the petitions when you see them, repost the boycott flyers when you see them, turn off your TVs.”

NeNe announced months back that she would not be starring in the recent season, citing poor treatment as the reason.

NENE LEAKES AIRS OUT BRAVO

News of the boycott may be upsetting to show producer Andy Cohen, who has expressed his wish to work with her again in the future.

“Nene nicknamed me ‘Buttercup’ the first day we met, and still calls me that today. Through her whole run, she has always had a serious concern and drive to maintain the success and well-being of #RHOA. I am going to miss Nene on the show, but I’m hoping we work together again soon and will remain in each other’s orbits forever,” he said at the time.