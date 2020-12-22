Home Entertainment NeNe Leakes Hires Civil Rights Attorney To Sue Bravo!!

On Monday evening, NeNe Leakes went live with civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump to speak about the mistreatment she says she tolerated as a housewife on Bravo’s Real Housewives of Atlanta.

